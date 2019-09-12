Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Vendor remanded for giving conflicting address in court

Sep 12, 2019 News 0

A 25-five-year-old woman was yesterday remanded to prison when she appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. The woman was charged for calling another woman a name other than her own.

Remanded: Oluchi Clarke

Oluchi Clarke, a vendor, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 9, 2019, at Georgetown, she provoked a breach of the peace by calling Latisha Barclay a name other than her own.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell, strongly objected to bail being granted to Clarke based on the fact that the address she gave in court differed from the one she gave at the police station when she was arrested.
On the day in question the victim was at a shop when Clarke entered the shop and approached her and allegedly pointed a finger in the victim’s face and called her a name other than her own. The matter was reported and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.
Based on the objection made by prosecutor Brummell, Clarke was remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate McGusty and the matter was adjourned to September 25, 2019.

