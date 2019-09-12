Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant farmer returns to home on fire

Sep 12, 2019 News 0

A small scale farmer from Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant yesterday afternoon lost his home to an unexpected blaze.

Kesoo’s home during the blaze yesterday afternoon

Deodat Kesoo house was destroyed by fire

Deodat Kesoo, 46, is contemplating his next move after he returned home from gardening to find the home he shared with his mother up in flames. According to Kesoo, it was just around 17:00hrs when residents reported that there were fluctuations in the electricity (low and high voltage) that caused some of their bulbs to blow. Shortly after the fire started. He is convinced that the cause of the fire may have resulted from the voltage instability.
According to Kesoo, “I was at a shop not too far and somebody call me and tell me my house burning down so me rush home. When me go the house bin already burn down and the fire service come like about fifteen minutes after.”
The man, trying to fight back his tears, said that he has nowhere to go on a long term basis and is already struggling to sell produce from the little gardening he does. He is willing to accept any assistance the public may want to give to get back on his feet. Persons willing to do so can make contact with him on cell number (592) 626-7685.
The man said that his sickly mother is currently staying with another relative until he is capable of taking care of her again.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three matches slated for this weekend

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three...

Sep 12, 2019

Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Read More
Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and Mahaica record second round group wins

Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and...

Sep 12, 2019

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on their International Debut

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on...

Sep 12, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA Grove Hi Tech bangs 23 in two matches

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2019

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom. Rep. next month

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom....

Sep 12, 2019

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World C/Ship

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World...

Sep 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019