Port Mourant farmer returns to home on fire

A small scale farmer from Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant yesterday afternoon lost his home to an unexpected blaze.

Deodat Kesoo, 46, is contemplating his next move after he returned home from gardening to find the home he shared with his mother up in flames. According to Kesoo, it was just around 17:00hrs when residents reported that there were fluctuations in the electricity (low and high voltage) that caused some of their bulbs to blow. Shortly after the fire started. He is convinced that the cause of the fire may have resulted from the voltage instability.

According to Kesoo, “I was at a shop not too far and somebody call me and tell me my house burning down so me rush home. When me go the house bin already burn down and the fire service come like about fifteen minutes after.”

The man, trying to fight back his tears, said that he has nowhere to go on a long term basis and is already struggling to sell produce from the little gardening he does. He is willing to accept any assistance the public may want to give to get back on his feet. Persons willing to do so can make contact with him on cell number (592) 626-7685.

The man said that his sickly mother is currently staying with another relative until he is capable of taking care of her again.