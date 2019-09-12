Not even Guyanese want citizenship

Fuh a long time people know that nobody ain’t brucking dem neck to become Guyanese. Even Guyanese running to be citizens of anodda country. Nuff of dem trying to become citizens of Uncle Sam hen half a million of dem live deh.

When dem don’t get through dem trying to become citizens of Canada. Anodda set become citizens of all dem countries in de Caribbean. That is why dem boys couldn’t understand de rumour that people trying to become citizens of Guyana.

Felix release some figures fuh de last three years and when dem boys see de figures dem start to ask questions about wheh all dem Chinese who dem see applying fuh citizenship and who advertise de thing in de papers.

Wha dem boys believe happen is that dem same people use de Guyana passport to enter dem Caricom countries and nuff of dem probably move on to Uncle Sam.

But that ain’t de problem. When people become citizens dem does vote during elections. That don’t happen in Guyana because nuff of dem citizens use to pay plenty money. Dem boys know de story about who used to present TV to de police and money to de Minister of Home Affairs.

When de news buss out that dem Haitians was flooding Guyana dem boys did expect to see hundreds of Haitians becoming citizens. That is not de case.

Dem boys notice that people mek a big fuss about who meet wid de Haitians and de Africans. De man from SARA been to de meeting and that was a big talk. Now it look like people want to dictate who you can talk to and who you can meet with.

De Waterfalls boss man find out that people trying to decide who he must talk to. Nobody can’t tell some people who dem must talk to but dem want tell people who to talk to.

Anyhow, dem boys know that this elections season gun spark some stupidness and all people got to do is keep on dem head.