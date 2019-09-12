Miner who gave cops “the works” to arrest him, jailed

Twenty-six-year-old Orin Ridley, of Lot 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to serve three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of four charges when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the ruling on his matters.

Ridley was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh for an assault, wounding and two robberies under arms charge. During yesterday’s court proceeding Ridley was found guilty of all four offences and was sentenced to jail.

The miner was sentenced to serve one year each for the wounding and assault charge and three years each for both armed robberies. The sentences are said to run concurrently so he will only spend three years in jail.

But Ridley gave two police constables “the works” to have him arrested, as he reportedly wounded and assaulted them during the process.

The first charge stated that on March 12, 2019 at Lot 173 Campbell and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, Ridley wounded police constable Clive Clarke with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

On the same date and location, Ridley assaulted police constable Nigel Reid with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

On January 31, 2019 at Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Saneka Ramlakhan of articles amounting to $24,600 and on the same date and location, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Akash Ramlakhan of a pedal cycle valued $18,000 property of the said victim.

According to Ridley, the police ranks arrived at his home and started to strike him to the stomach, stating they came to arrest him. “They just come saying they have an arrest for me. They assaulted me; hitting me to my belly. I start bleeding from my mouth…all now I still in pain.”

Ridley also claims that police ranks told Saneka Ramlakhan to point him out, and he was assaulted in front of his three-year-old son.

He went on to say that, “The police have nothing to prove that I rob these people, because even the wife says I’m not the person. No proper ID parade was done, your honour.”