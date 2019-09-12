Miner who gave cops “the works” to arrest him, jailed

Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty-six-year-old Orin Ridley, of Lot 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to serve three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of four charges when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the ruling on his matters.
Ridley was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh for an assault, wounding and two robberies under arms charge. During yesterday’s court proceeding Ridley was found guilty of all four offences and was sentenced to jail.
The miner was sentenced to serve one year each for the wounding and assault charge and three years each for both armed robberies. The sentences are said to run concurrently so he will only spend three years in jail.
But Ridley gave two police constables “the works” to have him arrested, as he reportedly wounded and assaulted them during the process.
The first charge stated that on March 12, 2019 at Lot 173 Campbell and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, Ridley wounded police constable Clive Clarke with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.
On the same date and location, Ridley assaulted police constable Nigel Reid with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.
On January 31, 2019 at Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Saneka Ramlakhan of articles amounting to $24,600 and on the same date and location, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Akash Ramlakhan of a pedal cycle valued $18,000 property of the said victim.
According to Ridley, the police ranks arrived at his home and started to strike him to the stomach, stating they came to arrest him. “They just come saying they have an arrest for me. They assaulted me; hitting me to my belly. I start bleeding from my mouth…all now I still in pain.”
Ridley also claims that police ranks told Saneka Ramlakhan to point him out, and he was assaulted in front of his three-year-old son.
He went on to say that, “The police have nothing to prove that I rob these people, because even the wife says I’m not the person. No proper ID parade was done, your honour.”
Sep 12, 2019Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
This columnist is of the inflexible view that when people fall ill, depending on who they are, humans must sympathize.... more
When Hurricane Ivan devastated Grenada in 2004, the rest of the Caribbean was left aghast as the scenes of destruction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]