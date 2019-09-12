Man frustrated over milk and diaper sent to jail

“My child mother called me and told me the baby needs milk and pampers,” was the statement uttered by a man yesterday moments before he was sentenced to jail.

Twenty-year-old Julian Cornette appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a robbery with violence charge, which he pleaded guilty to and offered to give an explanation.

The Land-of-Canaan, East Bank Demerara resident, who claims to be a carpenter, stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty when the charge was read to him.

The charge stated that on September 9, 2019, at Light Street, Georgetown, he robbed Elaine Vornel of one black Alcatel cell phone valued at $50,000, one handbag valued at $6,000, and $3,000, cash, immediately before, during or after the robbery, he used personal violence on Vornel.

According to the defendant, he left home the morning and was on his way to Berbice for his god-daughter’s birthday party.

However, he stopped at Kitty Seawall with some friends where they were imbibing alcohol, moments before he received a phone call from his child mother.

“After she tell me, my son have to get pampers (diapers) and milk right away, I get frustrated because I didn’t had money.”

Cornette went on to tell the court that after the phone call he started to walk to town, “while walking I removed my shirt and my boots, because I start getting more frustrated thinking about it.”

“When I reach on Light Street I saw the young lady and I walked up to her and pull her bag, but she start scream and the security guard that was passing by crank he gun so I throw down myself and tell them don’t shoot meh I have a son to live for, I rather go jail than dead.”

However, Cornette denied ever using any violence on the victim during or after the robbery.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell, told the court that around 10:30hrs on Light Street, Alberttown the defendant tried to snatch the victim’s bag but she held on to it and the defendant became annoyed. He reportedly dealt her several cuffs around her body causing her to release the bag. The defendant then tried to make good his escape and ran in a southern direction. At the time of the robbery a MMC security vehicle was passing by and the guards then started to chase after the defendant.

It was reported that after the defendant was caught he handed back the bag and was taken to the Alberttown Police Station where he was positively identified by the victim and charged for the offence.

Principal Magistrate McGusty asked the defendant, why he was heading to Berbice to celebrate his god-daughter’s birthday knowing that he didn’t have money and has a child to provide for. Cornette, could not provided a plausible answer to the question asked.

He was sentenced to serve 2 years in jail for robbery with violence.