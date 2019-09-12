Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and Mahaica record second round group wins

The fourth annual Limacol football tournament that is also sponsored by Croxley Paper continued on Tuesday night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with a double header in which fans witnessed wins for Santos Football Club of Georgetown and Mahaica Determinators of the East Coast of Demerara.

In the feature match, Santos under-20 made light work of Timehri Panthers, 4-1. Santos’ Marcus Wilson was the first to add his name to the score sheet in the 17th, but Timehri’s Daniel Moshettete (26th) equalized soon after. Santos were finally able to break the tie just before the half ended in the 44th as Rondel Peters kept his cool to calmly slot home.

During the second half of play, Santos were dominant once again, with Brandon Solomon (62nd) and Stephan Reynolds (67th) netting once each for the team to end the clash 4-1 in favour of the youngsters.

Mahaica Determinators squad was intent on turning their fortunes around in the 2019 edition of the Limacol football tournament after their first round loss last week and they got the win when they matched skills with Police B in Tuesday night’s first match.

The game was a six-goal thriller that Mahaica won 4-2 courtesy of a hat-trick from Eon Abel (6th, 29th and 33rd minutes) and a solitary strike from Martin Willis in the 84th minute.

The score stood at 3-0 at the first half before Shamar Charles netted the first consolation for the Policemen in the 59th while Leroy Charles netted the second in the 74th minute.

The New GPC Inc. and W.J. Enterprise sponsored competition continues tonight with another double header. Dynamic FC will face off with Pele FC at 19:00hrs, while Riddim Squad will be pitted against Pouderoyen FC at 21:00hrs.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000. (Calvin Chapman)