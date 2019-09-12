“I was terminated without a reason” – Pathologist insists

The Ministry of Public Health has severed ties with long standing Government Pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridjmohan. This development was yesterday confirmed by the doctor himself.

Dr. Bridjmohan speaking with Kaieteur News via telephone explained that he was terminated nearly two weeks ago. He claimed that he was asked to uplift a letter to this effect from the Ministry of Public Health’s Brickdam office in Georgetown. He said the letter did not give a reason for the actions taken by the ministry but he accepted. He is, however, furious at sections of the media for insinuating that he may have been terminated because of issues he had with the police.

“I noticed that a newspaper had something that I cursed some Corporal or something to that extent but that was not about that. In fact, they did not give a reason for the termination of the contract so if they had a reason, they did not put it in the letter but I have kept low since then but they are trying to taint my name and I will have to do something publicly against it,” the Pathologist said.

Dr. Bridjmohan stressed that he has dedicated many years to the country and will not allow anyone to “defame my character”.

He added that he had a year and six months remaining on his contract which was renewed every three years.

The doctor revealed that Region Six has been experiencing hardships to have post mortems done since he has been off. “People have to take their relatives’ remains till to Georgetown or Fort Wellington. I am not bothered about myself but look at the hardships and the inconvenience the people have to endure…”

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services, Jevaughn Stephens, speaking with media operatives yesterday via telephone said that he could not confirm if the Pathologist was terminated but stated that “he is no longer with us and I cannot say if he was terminated or left on his own.” He had told the media that Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh will fill in and perform the examinations.

Dr. Bridjmohan has served as the Government Pathologist for over 15 years and as a Pathologist for 38 years. He has dedicated the majority of his time to providing his service to the public during which he has endured his fair share of negatives and positives. He has conducted thousands of autopsies for the police and for the Ministry of Public Health.

Efforts to contact the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health yesterday on the matter were futile.