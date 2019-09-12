Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom. Rep. next month

While not being able to win the Mr. Guyana Men’s Physique at this year’s national championship held last month, Stephon Yannick Grimes, who

placed third, is now focused on making it count at this year’s CAC championships set for the Dominican Republic, October 11-14, next where he will be appearing for the first time.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Grimes stated that initially, he was not going to compete at this year’s senior nationals but had to quickly change plans after he was told that he had to. This resulted in his entire training routine having to change to accommodate competing at the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) competition.

He further informed that he had to add super sets and work more on his conditioning in order to bring up his definition and thickness in the back and shoulders to be ready for the expected high level of rivalry that he had to contend with. His main rival, Emmerson Campbell again reigned supreme with Tariq Dakhil coming in second.

Not deterred by his third place, Grimes is now focused on being in the best possible shape as he seeks to take care of his opponents, come next month.

Grimes’ decision to compete at CAC this year was mainly due to the fact that he has been able to garner sponsorship towards his preparation and also able to raise the requisite funds to make the trip to the Dominican Republic.

“I’ve always wanted to compete at the highest level in our region since I started competing in 2014 but I would not have been able to in the past due to the prohibitive costs for airfare to the countries that have been hosting. I am now locked and focus on the task at hand since I look at CAC as the pinnacle of bodybuilding in the Caribbean but with there being so many elite pro shows coming now, I want to use this as a stepping stone towards 2020 where I look to push for higher heights.”

In order to be in the best shape however, eating habits and a consistent and disciplined training routine are necessary the multi talented athlete posited.

“Dieting has always been simple and easy for me having competed over and over, I keep it to what works for me and my diet always works for me. Nothing out of the ordinary, sweet potatoes, grill or baked chicken, fish, oats, greens like steam ochro and bora. I also consume a lot of pineapples and oranges for vitamin C.”

So far so good the former cricketer who has also done well in powerlifting shared. He is expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for their support so far, BK International, Star Party Rentals (Mr. Lennox Cush), Space Gym (Mr. Matos), John Lewis Styles, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine, Shakie Mining Company, Stefan John and the D&J Group Inc., among others.