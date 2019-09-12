GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three matches slated for this weekend

Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground, West Coast Demerara.
The lone match tomorrow from 16:00hrs will see bottom of the table Wales Football Club coming up against Pouderoyen FC which sits third in the standings. With all the teams having at least one win, they would all be looking to consolidate their respective positions.
Sunday will see two matches being played where point’s leaders and the only unbeaten team in the League, Eagles Football Club of Stewartville will be going after their fifth triumph when they take on Wales FC from 10:00hrs.
The second and final match of the day brings together the home team, Den Amstel and Hurry-ATE from 12:00hrs.
Latest Points Table
Team P W D L GD Points
Eagles (Stewartville) 4 4 0 0 6 12
Uitvlugt Warriors 5 3 0 2 2 9
Pouderoyen 4 2 0 2 -1 6
Hurry-ATE 4 1 0 3 1 3
Den Amstel 4 1 0 3 -1 3
Wales FC 3 1 0 2 -7 3
