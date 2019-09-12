Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three matches slated for this weekend

Sep 12, 2019 Sports 0

Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground, West Coast Demerara.
The lone match tomorrow from 16:00hrs will see bottom of the table Wales Football Club coming up against Pouderoyen FC which sits third in the standings. With all the teams having at least one win, they would all be looking to consolidate their respective positions.
Sunday will see two matches being played where point’s leaders and the only unbeaten team in the League, Eagles Football Club of Stewartville will be going after their fifth triumph when they take on Wales FC from 10:00hrs.
The second and final match of the day brings together the home team, Den Amstel and Hurry-ATE from 12:00hrs.
Latest Points Table
Team P W D L GD Points
Eagles (Stewartville) 4 4 0 0 6 12
Uitvlugt Warriors 5 3 0 2 2 9
Pouderoyen 4 2 0 2 -1 6
Hurry-ATE 4 1 0 3 1 3
Den Amstel 4 1 0 3 -1 3
Wales FC 3 1 0 2 -7 3

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three matches slated for this weekend

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three...

Sep 12, 2019

Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Read More
Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and Mahaica record second round group wins

Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and...

Sep 12, 2019

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on their International Debut

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on...

Sep 12, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA Grove Hi Tech bangs 23 in two matches

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2019

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom. Rep. next month

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom....

Sep 12, 2019

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World C/Ship

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World...

Sep 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019