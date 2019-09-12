GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA Grove Hi Tech bangs 23 in two matches

Panthers A&B, Friendship, Mocha and Soesdyke also win

On a hectic weekend which saw a total of 40 goals being scored in five matches, the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League continued at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

A total of four walkover’s were also recorded but it was Grove Hi Tech that stole the spotlight, racking up a massive 23 goals in their two matches which saw them maul Herstelling Raiders 16-0 on Sunday last, they set the tone the day before when they trounced Samatta Point/Kaneville, 7-0.

Leading the way on Sunday were Kurwayne Lyte with a helmet-trick (13th, 14th, 31st, 41st), Samuel Garnett tucked in a hat-trick (5th, 27th, 36th), goalkeeper Usher Jones had a brace (65th, 69th) with one apiece to Rasheed Evans (38th), Vincent Chin (49th), Devon Padmore (53rd), Safwan Cordis (55th), Jamal Thorne (59th), Oneil McKenzie (61st) and Orwin Hunte in the 67th minute.

Their 7-0 triumph on Saturday against Samatta Point/Kaneville was crafted around a double off the boot of Samuel Garnett who hit the network in the 37th and 47th minutes respectively. The other goals came compliments of Jomal Thom (16th), Kurwayne Lyte (20th), Jonas Isaac (23rd), Rasheed Evans (46th) and Tyresse McKenzie in the 51st minute.

Soesdyke Falcons collected full points and two goals as a result of Swan Football Club not showing up for the match. In the other match on Sunday, Mocha Champs also capped a fine weekend with back to back wins when they got past Diamond United 5-2.

Crafting the win was Tyresse Prowell with a hat-trick in the 50th, 55th and 59th minutes. Opening the scoring was Warren Williams in the 10th minute and closing out same was T. Price in the 61st minute. Diamond United got their goals from Steffon Castello and Shaquan Joseph.

Friendship All Stars romped to an exciting 2-1 win over Diamond United thanks to a Kobe Robertson double in the 16th and 52nd minute; Rick Ramotar’s 45th minute effort had brought parity to the game for Diamond United but Friendship restored their advantage and eventually rallied for the win.

In the battle of the Panthers, the Timehri ‘A’ side showed that they were still a few notches above their ‘B’ counterparts when they defeated them 7-1 after the match was tied 1-1 at the half way mark.

Scoring for the ‘A’ team were Nerron Barrow with a brace in the 46th and 52nd minutes, Shannon Samnauth in the 42nd, Shaquan Caleb (60th) and Tyrell Khan (66th) along with own goals in the 23rd and 49th minutes led the ‘A’ team. The ‘B’ side had taken the lead in the 11th minute of play by virtue of Joel Williams’ goal.

There were walkover’s for Timehri Panthers ‘A’ over Soesdyke Falcons, Timehri Panthers ‘B’ from Herstelling Raiders and Mocha Champs over Agricola Red Triangle.