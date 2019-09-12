Five held for alleged gang-rape of teen – suspects video attack, share graphic images with friends

Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police last night confirmed that five youths are in custody for allegedly drugging and raping a teenage girl.
The incident occurred last Saturday night in a Region Five community.
Kaieteur News has also confirmed that the culprits recorded the entire ordeal, and posted the graphic images to their friends.
Police sources said that two of the suspects are related to a member of the Force, and that they have all confessed to “having sex” with the alleged victim. She has been medically examined, and a report was reportedly sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) yesterday.
The suspects are to be placed on an identification parade today. Sources said that they can be easily identified through the videos that they have posted.
According to an individual close to the case, the teen claimed that she was drugged and taken to an abandoned house by two youths.
About five others reportedly joined them and took turns sexually assaulting their victim.
There are reports that the alleged victim had initially denied that she was sexually assaulted, but by then the suspects had already confessed.
Sep 12, 2019Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
This columnist is of the inflexible view that when people fall ill, depending on who they are, humans must sympathize.... more
When Hurricane Ivan devastated Grenada in 2004, the rest of the Caribbean was left aghast as the scenes of destruction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]