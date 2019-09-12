Five held for alleged gang-rape of teen – suspects video attack, share graphic images with friends

Police last night confirmed that five youths are in custody for allegedly drugging and raping a teenage girl.

The incident occurred last Saturday night in a Region Five community.

Kaieteur News has also confirmed that the culprits recorded the entire ordeal, and posted the graphic images to their friends.

Police sources said that two of the suspects are related to a member of the Force, and that they have all confessed to “having sex” with the alleged victim. She has been medically examined, and a report was reportedly sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) yesterday.

The suspects are to be placed on an identification parade today. Sources said that they can be easily identified through the videos that they have posted.

According to an individual close to the case, the teen claimed that she was drugged and taken to an abandoned house by two youths.

About five others reportedly joined them and took turns sexually assaulting their victim.

There are reports that the alleged victim had initially denied that she was sexually assaulted, but by then the suspects had already confessed.