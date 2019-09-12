Farmer charged for biting brothers

A Port Kaituma farmer was yesterday granted bail when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to an assault charge.

Ruel Henry, 20, of Oronoque Port Kaituma North West District, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on June 16, 2019 at Oronoque Port Kaituma, he unlawfully assaulted Shervin Henry and Roger Henry so as to cause them actual bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

On the day in question, the defendant and his two brothers had a heated argument which quickly turned into a fight.

The court heard that during the fight the defendant bit his brothers and then used a piece of wood to lash them, which caused further injuries.

Chief Magistrate McLennan, grant the defendant self bail and the matter was adjourned to November 4, 2019 at Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court where the defendant is expected to make his next court appearance.