Farmer charged for biting brothers

Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Port Kaituma farmer was yesterday granted bail when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to an assault charge.
Ruel Henry, 20, of Oronoque Port Kaituma North West District, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on June 16, 2019 at Oronoque Port Kaituma, he unlawfully assaulted Shervin Henry and Roger Henry so as to cause them actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.
On the day in question, the defendant and his two brothers had a heated argument which quickly turned into a fight.
The court heard that during the fight the defendant bit his brothers and then used a piece of wood to lash them, which caused further injuries.
Chief Magistrate McLennan, grant the defendant self bail and the matter was adjourned to November 4, 2019 at Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court where the defendant is expected to make his next court appearance.
Sep 12, 2019Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019
This columnist is of the inflexible view that when people fall ill, depending on who they are, humans must sympathize.... more
When Hurricane Ivan devastated Grenada in 2004, the rest of the Caribbean was left aghast as the scenes of destruction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]