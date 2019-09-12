Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farmer charged for biting brothers

Sep 12, 2019 News 0

A Port Kaituma farmer was yesterday granted bail when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to an assault charge.
Ruel Henry, 20, of Oronoque Port Kaituma North West District, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on June 16, 2019 at Oronoque Port Kaituma, he unlawfully assaulted Shervin Henry and Roger Henry so as to cause them actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.
On the day in question, the defendant and his two brothers had a heated argument which quickly turned into a fight.
The court heard that during the fight the defendant bit his brothers and then used a piece of wood to lash them, which caused further injuries.
Chief Magistrate McLennan, grant the defendant self bail and the matter was adjourned to November 4, 2019 at Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court where the defendant is expected to make his next court appearance.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three matches slated for this weekend

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Three...

Sep 12, 2019

Competition in the West Demerara leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League will continue this weekend with three matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground,...
Read More
Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and Mahaica record second round group wins

Limacol football tournament 2019 Santos and...

Sep 12, 2019

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on their International Debut

RHTYSC, MS congratulates Gajnabi and Grimmond on...

Sep 12, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA Grove Hi Tech bangs 23 in two matches

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 12, 2019

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom. Rep. next month

Grimes aiming to shine on debut at CAC in Dom....

Sep 12, 2019

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World C/Ship

GBA applauds Allicock for good showing at World...

Sep 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019