Council to hold staff accountable for failing to address concerns of Stabroek wharf vendors

The Mayor and Councillors of the City (M&CC) at its Statutory meeting held on Monday, passed a motion which will allow for improvement in the aesthetics of the Russell Square where Stabroek Market Wharf vendors are currently located.

Chairman of the Markets and Public Health committee, Councillor Trichria Richards, explained that the motion is necessary since the vendors were promised on several occasions that development would have been done to the area; however this has not been so. The motion seeks to work as a time stamp to hold City staff accountable.

In moving the motion, Richards noted that under the Municipal and District Council’s Act, Chapter 28:01, the Council has the authority to manage and control the affairs of the City of Georgetown, inclusive of the establishment of Markets, Wharves and set out in the Municipal and District Council’s Act, Chapter 28:01 section 302, sub section (31)e and (37).

In the case of the Stabroek wharf vendors, a cease order was issued for the lawful tenants to remove from the Stabroek Market Wharf because it became ruinous, deplorable, impassible and untenable, posing a risk to life and limb.

According to the Councillor, the tenants of the Stabroek Market Wharf have entered into an agreement, by virtue of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that is signed to remove and construct stalls to occupy the Russell Square, Water Street, Georgetown until such time as the Council may execute repairs or otherwise approve the occupation of the Stabroek Wharf by said stall-holders.

“Stall holders are plying their trade at Russell Square and the Council is in receipt of rent.

The Council agreed to certain conditions for the provision of lighting, water and security. “Be it resolved that the Council on this day agree that the Council shall instruct the administration to honour all of the Council’s commitments stated in the aforementioned MOU no later than sixty days hereafter,” Richards told the Council on Monday.

She added too that it has been resolved that the Council will recommend disciplinary action against anyone who fails to comply with the decision.