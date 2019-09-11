Serial robber to serve three years behind bars

A 26-year-old man dubbed a ‘menace to society’ was yesterday sentenced to three years in prison on 10 charges – an additional charge was dropped. Travis Payne was accused of nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm and escaping lawful police custody.

Payne, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Annette Singh.

The first charge stated that on July 19, 2018 at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Rawle Ramnarine of articles valued at $26,000.

The second charge read that on October 10, 2018, also at West Ruimveldt, armed with a knife, he robbed Mohammed Ishmael of a Samsung cell phone valued at $40,000.

The third charge stated that on October 11, 2018, at East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, Payne, while being in lawful custody of the police for the offence of robbery under arms, escaped from custody.

It was also alleged that on November 28, 2018, at North East La Penitence, armed with a gun, he robbed Colin Edwards of articles amounting to $362,000.

Moreover, it was alleged that on January 21, 2019, at Castello Housing Scheme, the defendant in the company of another individual and armed with a gun, robbed Angela Caesar of articles to the value of $13,000.

While in the company of others and armed with a gun on January 30, 2019 at Kitty, Georgetown, Payne allegedly committed a series of offences. He was accused of robbing Randy Simon, Michael Agrippa, Terrence Frank and Ronaldo Etwaroo of cell phones and cash all amounting to $631,800.

It was also alleged that on April 12, 2019 at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Faith DeSouza of articles amounting to $48,000.

The final charge stated that on May 23, 2019, at Tucville, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Roxcell Nichol with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.

However, yesterday one of the victims in the robbery charges refused to give evidence against the defendant as he claimed Payne is not the person who robbed him, leaving the defendant to face 10 charges.

According to police prosecutor Quinn Harris, on the first occasion that the matter was called, the events took place over a period of months, and the defendant was sentenced before on an offence of similar nature.

However, after one charge was dismissed against him, the defendant opted to change his plea on all of the charges which resulted in him being sentenced.

Magistrate Singh handed down a sentence of three years each on the remaining 10 charges which amounted to 30 years. However, Payne will only spend three years in jail as the magistrate ordered that the sentences will run concurrently.