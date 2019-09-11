Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match

Led by an unbeaten 117 from Rovindra Parasram, Reliance Hustlers thrashed Reliance Veterans by 105 runs last Sunday in the sixth annual Shivanandan Madholall 15-over memorial softball match which was contested at the Anna Regina Centre ground.

Parasram, a former Guyana youth player, unleashed a series of boundaries in brilliant sunshine as Reliance Hustlers posted a formidable 239-1, while the Veterans responded with 136-6 when the overs expired.

Parasram started proceedings with ex-Essequibo under-19 batsman Mark Austin but the latter succumbed for 15 comprehensively bowled by Ravendra Madholall.

However, softball stalwart Ramesh Narine appeared at number 3 and began the rampage with the flamboyant Parasram as they put together an entertaining 210-run second-wicket stand that drained the enthusiasm out of the Veterans bowlers.

Both batsmen found the boundaries with a great amount of regularity. The left-handed Narine, who represented Essequibo at the senior inter-county level and also featured in the Guyana’s national colours in a T20 format, once again exhibited his batting talent by spanking ten fours and six sixes in his 93 despite having two chances.

When Reliance Veterans batted, skipper Sunil Lall offered a fight with 42 which counted three sixes and two fours, while Premnauth Persaud chipped in with 30. Ryan Shivamber was the most successful bowler by claiming three wickets for 12 runs from three tidy overs.

At the presentation just after the completion of the match, the winning and runners-up teams collected a trophy each while Parasram walked away with two trophies for being the Most Valuable Player and best batsman. Shivamber took home a trophy for his impressive bowling performance. Captain of Reliance Hustlers Trevis Simon stated that he was delighted with the victory and thanked the Madholall’s family for remembering the late Shivanandan. According to Simon, who was one of the organisers for the event, the match was set for Reliance ground, but due to on-going work, the facility was unplayable but assured fans and players, certainly next year’s one-day event will be played there.

Ravendra Madholall, one of the three brothers of Shivanandan, also thanked the two teams for their participation and promised the continuation of cricket matches for Shivanandan who served his village Reliance and Essequibo with distinction.

Seeram Madholall, the late father of the Mandolalls, was remembered too and the runners-up trophy was named in honour of him. Shivanandan passed away at the age of 30 in 2013 due to Malaria, while Seeram met his demise in 2017 owing to a Heart-Attack.

Former Essequibo inter-county batsman Elroy Stephney represented the Reliance Veterans. Stephney was a team-mate of Shivanandan and took the opportunity at the presentation to say that Shivanandan will always be remembered for his ‘glorious’ batting ability and his accomplishment as a Essequibo and Guyana youth cricketer, joining his eldest sibling Rovendra Mandolall who would have played for Guyana under-19 team as well.

Some the sponsors for the match were Devon Ramnauth, Rovendra Mandolall, Krishna Arjune, Platinum Lounge and Sports Bar (Canada), Ravendra Madholall, Bridgelall Lall and Ronesha Mandolall. Trophies were presented by former Essequibo cricketers and team-mates of Shivanandan and those are Ramesh Narine, Dinesh Joseph and Lakmikant Narine.