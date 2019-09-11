N/A prison escapee found at home

At just around 20:00 hrs last night, escaped New Amsterdam Prison inmate Rameshwar Prakash was recaptured by police attached to the

Springlands Station at his home in Princetown, Upper Corentyne. This is according to a senior police source in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Prakash, pulled a fast one on prison officials yesterday afternoon after requesting to use the washroom while he was executing labour duties with other inmates at Arable ‘B’ located opposite the Prison Club in the township.

Director of Prisons Gladwyn Samuels had confirmed to media operatives that three prison officers were relieved of their duties after breaching the standing order. They are expected to report to the prison daily at 8:00 am.

Reports are that thirteen prisoners were uplifted from the prison by two female Prison Officers yesterday and were taken to work at Arable ‘B’, a plot of land located opposite the Prison Officer’s club.

Kaieteur News was informed that Rameshwar Prakash, 21, who was charged and convicted for “Larceny of items”, escaped while labouring with his fellow inmates.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment on June 20, last. His expected date of release is June 20, 2020.

Prakash reportedly made a request to use the washroom facility located on the opposite side of the road where he was working, he was granted permission but was not accompanied by any of the officers.

It is alleged that from that point, he ventured into the house of one of the female officers that he was working with and stole $17,000 and an electronic tablet from the Officer’s room before making good his escape.