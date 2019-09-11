Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man freed of two rape charges

Sep 11, 2019

“I am feeling very relaxed,” expressed 36-year-old Nandram Ganesh moments after he was freed on two rape charges by a jury. Ganesh had been

FREED: Ganesh Nandram

accused of raping a 26-year-old woman during January 2014 and on April 28, 2014. His trial commenced last week before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a 12-person jury at the Demerara High Court.Ganesh, who retained attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, had pleaded not guilty to the allegations. During the trial which was heard in-camera, Ganesh’s lawyer contended that he and the woman were involved in a three-year-long relationship, during which they engaged in consensual sexual activities.

After the judge informed him that he was freed to go and to give thanks to his God, Ganesh rushed out of the courtroom and onto the corridors where he was greeted by his loved ones. While there, he confessed his innocence and said he now feels relaxed as a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

Lawyers Sarah Martin and Teriq Mohamed presented the case for the prosecution.

