Low-cost JetBlue begins NY-Guyana flights from April – return tickets starting at US$550

Low-cost US carrier, JetBlue, has confirmed coming to Guyana and it will serve on the high-demand New York -Georgetown route.

Tickets began selling yesterday with one-way starting at US$320 and US$550 for return.

According to JetBlue, in a statement, it is again expanding its large Latin America and Caribbean network with new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO).

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s new A321neo aircraft beginning April 2, 2020, with seats available for purchase in the U.S. starting yesterday.

“Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map which will benefit both leisure travelers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning.

“Just as we’ve done in our South American markets in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, we’re introducing a new, low fare high-quality choice to travelers in Guyana.”

According to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson: “The Government of Guyana is delighted to welcome the services of JetBlue to Guyana.”

He said that the introduction of this “immensely popular” low cost carrier will see lower ticket prices to Georgetown and provide travelers with an opportunity to fly on an airline of choice to their favorite destination.

“This agreement with JetBlue is timely and comes on the heels of continued and sustainable growth in several sectors of our economy, including, service, tourism, mining and oil and gas.”

The JetBlue statement described Guyana with pristine beaches in the north, mountain ranges to the west, vast rainforests and never-ending savannahs in the south,

Guyana has emerged as a playground for adventurists and modern-day explorers.

“JetBlue’s newest route will also connect New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with Guyana’s capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.”

Brian Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority said: “We are extremely excited to welcome JetBlue’s new non-stop services from New York-JFK to Georgetown, Guyana.”

He noted that 2019 has been quite a year – winning five international awards, increased route options to Europe, new community-led and owned tourism product development, increased stakeholder collaboration, growing demand in target markets and now JetBlue improving connectivity with one of the core markets – North America.

According to Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt Colonel Egbert Field, he received a letter from JetBlue on Monday, signaling its intentions.

“This is great news for Guyana.”

He said that the approval process will take about two to three months, providing JetBlue, an established airline, submits its application and necessary paperwork.

However, he said, the training of staffers and other logistical arrangements for JetBlue to register a local company and engage ground handling operations will likely take some time.

GCAA, as the regulator, in a separate statement, said it welcomes the intention expressed by JetBlue to extend its operations to Georgetown.

“The GCAA will work with JetBlue to ensure they comply with the regulatory requirements to bring their planned start date of April 2020 to fruition.”

In a letter to the Director General of GCAA, JetBlue has documented their intended route, proposed aircraft, frequency of flights and start date, all of which were stated in their media release dated September 10, 2019.

“In the coming weeks, the GCAA will meet JetBlue officials and will assign a team comprising various technical officers to conduct safety, security and economic assessment of JetBlue’s proposed operations in Guyana. The addition of JetBlue with other airlines operating in Guyana will benefit the travelling public from the increased airlift in and out of country at competitive prices,” GCAA said.

JetBlue in its statement had noted that Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America it serves and will grow the airline’s presence in Latin America and Caribbean where it is a leading carrier serving nearly 40 destinations.

The new nonstop flight between New York City and Georgetown will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.

The A321neo – the newest aircraft type to join JetBlue’s growing fleet of more than 250 aircraft – boasts a 20% increase in fuel efficiency which supports some 500 nautical miles of extended range.

“Inside the aircraft, JetBlue’s award-winning comfort and connectivity will be the focus of the onboard customer experience. The A321neo will feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach.”

There is also inflight entertainment which will be powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. “With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue will offer customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies. JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline with seatback entertainment screens at every seat on every aircraft.”

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan.

JetBlue says it carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100-plus cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights.

Currently, Guyana badly wants more seats on the JFK route.

Caribbean Airlines and Fly Jamaica were serving that busy route until one of the latter’s planes ran off the Timehri runway more than a year ago, effectively halting its operations.

Guyana is heavily dependent on Caribbean Airlines.