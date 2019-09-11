GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc has cleared the air on the format of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3 which is set to commence on November 1 at several venues in the city.

The tournament will be contested in three categories; namely the Over 45, Over 50 and Open. The teams will be divided into two groups in each category and will play each other once after which the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi finals. Each group will consist of eight teams.

The release indicated that both off-break and leg break (round arm) bowling will be allowed, but chucking will not be accepted and the umpires will be very strict on this rule. The umpires will be involved in a meeting prior to the start of the competition to discuss this issue among others.

While no entrance fee is required for the competition, teams will be asked to make a deposit of $60,000 as collateral for their participation in the tournament which will be refunded after the preliminary round matches on the second day of the competition.

The GSCL Inc will also be looking at match fixing seriously since there have been instances where teams fixed games to allow another team to go through to the semi finals. The release stated that this type of action will not be tolerated as there should be a level playing field for everyone and a committee will be set up to deal with these types of issues. Matches will be played within their stipulated time, whereas the organisers will be very strict on teams turning up late for matches as well as time wasting.

Following the semi finals on November 2, the finals will be held on November 3 at Everest CC, commencing with the Over-50 category from 10:00hrs, this will be followed by the Over-45 final from 13:30hrs, while the Open final will be played under lights from 18:00hrs.

Off-field entertainment which included cheer leaders will be provided, while live commentary will be done for the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions in the Over-45 and Open categories respectively.