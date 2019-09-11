Friction in Region Two reaches boiling point… REO accused of assaulting Vice Chair

Months of political friction within the Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC) reached a boiling point yesterday, when the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran, was brought before the police for allegedly assaulting the Regional Vice Chair, Nandranie Coonjah.

According to reports, the RDC came to another abrupt end yesterday, when the REO, along with Government supporters, protested in the boardroom before walking out. Following the walkout, Coonjah proceeded to lock the doors to the Boardroom. Jaikaran on the other hand, rushed back into the boardroom, accusing Coonjah of slamming the doors on him.

After verbal exchanges between the two, Coonjah accused Jaikaran of assault, saying that he hit her on the shoulder. According to Coonjah, she merely closed the main door to the RDC, since according to her, the REO and party supporters were being disrespectful in disrupting the meeting.

Following the incident, the matter was reported by the Regional Vice Chair to the Anna Regina Police Station. On the Commander’s instructions, Jaikaran was taken in for questioning. The Commander of ‘G’ Division told this publication yesterday that advice on the matter is presently being sought.

The REO’s actions were deemed again by Councillors as being disrespectful. They opined that there is too much political interference in the management of the region’s affairs. One councillor even pointed out that the REO’s ‘political agenda’ has “killed the dignity” of the RDC.

“As a councillor, I am very embarrassed and disappointed in the REO. The RDC is supposed to be an honourable house, instead it’s now a house for political lawlessness.”