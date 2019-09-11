Fraud charge against security guard dismissed

Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 28-year-old security guard who was charged in May, for obtaining money from another by fraudulently converting it for his own use, had the matter against him dismissed yesterday.
Akeem Bacon, of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, had made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, and had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
However, the matter was transferred to Magistrate Rhondell Weever’s court for trial. During yesterday’s proceeding, Magistrate Weever dismissed the fraud charge against Bacon due to insufficient evidence.
It had been alleged that between February 15, and February 17, last, at Mandela Avenue, Bacon, being solely entrusted by Oscar Schultz with $120,000, fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.
