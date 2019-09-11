Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fraud charge against security guard dismissed

Sep 11, 2019 News 0

A 28-year-old security guard who was charged in May, for obtaining money from another by fraudulently converting it for his own use, had the matter against him dismissed yesterday.

Akeem Bacon

Akeem Bacon, of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, had made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, and had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
However, the matter was transferred to Magistrate Rhondell Weever’s court for trial. During yesterday’s proceeding, Magistrate Weever dismissed the fraud charge against Bacon due to insufficient evidence.
It had been alleged that between February 15, and February 17, last, at Mandela Avenue, Bacon, being solely entrusted by Oscar Schultz with $120,000, fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

 

More in this category

Sports

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth...

Sep 11, 2019

Led by an unbeaten 117 from Rovindra Parasram, Reliance Hustlers thrashed Reliance Veterans by 105 runs last Sunday in the sixth annual Shivanandan Madholall 15-over memorial softball match which was...
Read More
NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over Tourney Fifteen-team tournament starts Sept 29

NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over...

Sep 11, 2019

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th Mapping of routes completed

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th...

Sep 11, 2019

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on all fronts Junior holds her own in senior Championship

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on...

Sep 11, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 11, 2019

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime...

Sep 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019