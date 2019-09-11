Essential rehab, construction works for GDF bases

Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
A number of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bases, including Base Camps Seweyo and Stephenson, will be getting some much needed rehabilitation as well as construction works. The impending works were revealed at this week’s bid opening at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday.
Bids were opened for a total of four projects, but the one that stood out the most was the Construction of an Arms and Ammunition Depot at Base Camp Seweyo.
Other notable projects were the Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant Officers’ Accommodations, Base Camp Stephenson; Rehabilitation Works, Lot 2 – Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River and the Construction of a HDPE RC (reinforced concrete) Culvert, Agri Corps, Garden of Eden, EBD, among others.
Guyana Defence Force
Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant Officers’ Accommodations, Base Camp Stephenson
Rehabilitation Works, Lot 2- Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River
Construction of Arms and Ammunition Depot, Base Camp Seweyo
Construction of HDPE RC (reinforced concrete) Culvert, Agri Corps, Garden of Eden, EBD
GECOM
Procurement of Two Boats
Ministry of Public Health
Supply and Delivery of Emergency Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies
Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Science Lab – Tucville Secondary School
Maritime Administration Department
Docking and Rehabilitation of ML David. P
Construction of Concrete platform and installation of Metal Tower
(Beacon) at Waini Point (North West District).
Environmental Protection Agency
Supply and delivery of Hardware for Integration of an Electronic Data Processing Software for the EPA
Supply and installation of Cubicles for the EPA
Construction of Guard Hut at the EPA- Ganges Street, Sophia
Construction of Parking Lot at the EPA- Ganges St, Sophia
