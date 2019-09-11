Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essential rehab, construction works for GDF bases

Sep 11, 2019 News 0

A number of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bases, including Base Camps Seweyo and Stephenson, will be getting some much needed rehabilitation as well as construction works. The impending works were revealed at this week’s bid opening at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday.
Bids were opened for a total of four projects, but the one that stood out the most was the Construction of an Arms and Ammunition Depot at Base Camp Seweyo.
Other notable projects were the Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant Officers’ Accommodations, Base Camp Stephenson; Rehabilitation Works, Lot 2 – Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River and the Construction of a HDPE RC (reinforced concrete) Culvert, Agri Corps, Garden of Eden, EBD, among others.

Guyana Defence Force
Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant Officers’ Accommodations, Base Camp Stephenson

 

 

 

Rehabilitation Works, Lot 2- Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River

 

 

Construction of Arms and Ammunition Depot, Base Camp Seweyo

 

 

 

 

Construction of HDPE RC (reinforced concrete) Culvert, Agri Corps, Garden of Eden, EBD

 

 

 

GECOM
Procurement of Two Boats

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health
Supply and Delivery of Emergency Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Science Lab – Tucville Secondary School

 

 

 

 

 

Maritime Administration Department
Docking and Rehabilitation of  ML David. P

 

 

 

Construction of Concrete platform and installation of Metal Tower
(Beacon) at Waini Point (North West District).

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency
Supply and delivery of Hardware for Integration of an Electronic Data Processing Software for the EPA

 

Supply and installation of Cubicles for the EPA

 

 

 

Construction of Guard Hut at the EPA- Ganges Street, Sophia

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of Parking Lot at the EPA- Ganges St, Sophia

More in this category

Sports

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth...

Sep 11, 2019

Led by an unbeaten 117 from Rovindra Parasram, Reliance Hustlers thrashed Reliance Veterans by 105 runs last Sunday in the sixth annual Shivanandan Madholall 15-over memorial softball match which was...
Read More
NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over Tourney Fifteen-team tournament starts Sept 29

NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over...

Sep 11, 2019

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th Mapping of routes completed

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th...

Sep 11, 2019

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on all fronts Junior holds her own in senior Championship

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on...

Sep 11, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 11, 2019

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime...

Sep 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019