Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th Mapping of routes completed

The Rotary Club of Demerara had put out a challenge to motorsport enthusiasts to sign up for next month’s Off-road rally fundraising event on October 6th but due to a clash with the Caribbean Premier League Cricket (CPL) match that is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, Providence, the date for the rally has been brought forward to Saturday October 5th.

The routes for the rally were mapped this weekend in the Linden-Soesdyke area.

President of the Demerara Rotary, Hansraj Singh shared with this publication that, “If you love the outdoors or enjoy the thrill of discovery, then the Rotary Club of Demerara fundraising adventure is the right challenge for you to join.”
Teams can register with their vehicle or bike and navigate four separate routes with varying difficulty around the Linden / Soesdyke Highway area using GPS coordinates provided.
Singh further noted that off-road driving experience is not necessary but will be an asset and teams don’t have to do all four routes since route prizes will be awarded as well as an overall prize.
If interested persons don’t have an off-road vehicle but still want to participate, they will still be eligible to navigate certain routes.
On Sunday last, the organisers of the event completed the mapping of the four routes and Hansraj shared with this publication that an exciting day of rally is anticipated.
The rally begins at 07:00hrs on the day and registration cost is $15,000 per vehicle and $5,000 per motorbike. Contact [email protected] for more information or find the Rotary Club of Demerara on Facebook for more information.

