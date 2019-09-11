Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

Sep 11, 2019 Sports 0

The Bounty Paper Towel -Quicker Picker Upper- Men’s And Women’s Outdoor, Second Division and the Solo Drinks Under-20 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Development Leagues resumes this weekend after an extended four-month break with six highly anticipated matches in both the under-20 and second division leagues at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground.

Saints’ Kwesi Lewis drives into the D during his team’s 1-0 victory over Old Fort yesterday in the Men’s Second Division.

On Saturday, the action hits off at 15:00hrs sharp with second place GCC Pitbulls battling fifth place YMCA Old Fort (OF) Generals in the Boys’ Under-20 Division.
At 15:50hrs, second place GBTI GCC will fancy their chances of getting past last ranked YMCA OF Wild Cats in the Women’s Second Division League. GCC The Sequel will play Hikers Cadets in the final match on Saturday at 16:40hrs in the Men’s Second Division.
Three Men’s Second Division matches are scheduled for Sunday. In the first match at 15:00hrs, Hikers Cadets plays OF Rusty, while YMCA OF Aces will clash with league leaders Saints Savages before YMCA OF Rusty play their second match of the day, this time against Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Shockwave at 16:40hrs.
When the last match day of the Second Division League was played in May, Saints women defeated Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans 2-0 to maintain their 100% record after winning each of their three games played.
On the men’s side, a hat-trick from Captain Hilton Chester spurred Saints Savages to a 4-3 win over Old Fort Rusty; a result that ultimately saw them going top in the Men’s Second Division.
Meanwhile, GCC The Sequel lost their grip at the top of the Men’s Second Division after losing 2-1 to Hikers Cadets.
In the Boys’ Under-20, YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Ballers top the points table with 10 points with a better goal difference than second place GCC Pitbulls. On the distaff side, Bingo GCC Spartans are top after winning each of their three games played.

More in this category

Sports

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth...

Sep 11, 2019

Led by an unbeaten 117 from Rovindra Parasram, Reliance Hustlers thrashed Reliance Veterans by 105 runs last Sunday in the sixth annual Shivanandan Madholall 15-over memorial softball match which was...
Read More
NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over Tourney Fifteen-team tournament starts Sept 29

NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over...

Sep 11, 2019

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th Mapping of routes completed

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th...

Sep 11, 2019

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on all fronts Junior holds her own in senior Championship

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on...

Sep 11, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 11, 2019

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime...

Sep 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019