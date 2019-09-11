Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

The Bounty Paper Towel -Quicker Picker Upper- Men’s And Women’s Outdoor, Second Division and the Solo Drinks Under-20 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Development Leagues resumes this weekend after an extended four-month break with six highly anticipated matches in both the under-20 and second division leagues at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground.

On Saturday, the action hits off at 15:00hrs sharp with second place GCC Pitbulls battling fifth place YMCA Old Fort (OF) Generals in the Boys’ Under-20 Division.

At 15:50hrs, second place GBTI GCC will fancy their chances of getting past last ranked YMCA OF Wild Cats in the Women’s Second Division League. GCC The Sequel will play Hikers Cadets in the final match on Saturday at 16:40hrs in the Men’s Second Division.

Three Men’s Second Division matches are scheduled for Sunday. In the first match at 15:00hrs, Hikers Cadets plays OF Rusty, while YMCA OF Aces will clash with league leaders Saints Savages before YMCA OF Rusty play their second match of the day, this time against Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Shockwave at 16:40hrs.

When the last match day of the Second Division League was played in May, Saints women defeated Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans 2-0 to maintain their 100% record after winning each of their three games played.

On the men’s side, a hat-trick from Captain Hilton Chester spurred Saints Savages to a 4-3 win over Old Fort Rusty; a result that ultimately saw them going top in the Men’s Second Division.

Meanwhile, GCC The Sequel lost their grip at the top of the Men’s Second Division after losing 2-1 to Hikers Cadets.

In the Boys’ Under-20, YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Ballers top the points table with 10 points with a better goal difference than second place GCC Pitbulls. On the distaff side, Bingo GCC Spartans are top after winning each of their three games played.