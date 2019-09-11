Blame Dorian fuh everything

Today is a day dem boys will always remember. It was de day when people kill Guyanese who didn’t do dem nutten. De problem was dat these Guyanese decide to live in de States and the odda people was vex wid Uncle Sam.

Dem boys remember waking up and going about dem business when de news reach dem. Cable was not a big thing in Guyana, suh dem had to rely pon Vieira and Rex TV. De video show planes crashing into de World Trade Centre.

Dem boys remember de shock. Dem read de stories of de people who had to walk long distances home; dem read how de authorities shut down Manhattan within minutes. Dat is how dem know dat some countries got efficient systems.

Dat was de first time Uncle Sam did not penalize people who overstay dem time. People could not leave when dem was supposed to because no plane coulda fly. Even Americans had to stay out de country.

Guyanese forget when nuff of dem own get killed when some people blow up de Cubana plane dat was carrying Guyanese to study in Cuba. De Americans don’t forget. Every year is a big ceremony and now dem pass a law dat all schools must observe one minute of silence.

And while people mourning dem have people who looking to tell people dat dem must look elsewhere if dem have a problem.

Everybody know dat people seh Chinee people does eat dog. Dat is no problem, because almost everybody does eat Chinee food. Some of dem don’t even know wha dem eating.

De last couple weeks nuff dogs disappear. People go to GSPCA to see if anybody carry dem dogs dat might have been straying. When dem didn’t find dem pets, dem go to de police. One policeman tell dem to look right under dem nose. Dem didn’t understand.

Of course people start to blame dem Chinee. Is only when dem see de notice outside de Golden Dragon and see a sign; “You pet missing? Don’t blame me. Blame Hurricane Dorian.”

Talk half and run behind Dorian to collect you pet.