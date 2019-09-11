Berbice man electrocuted in freak accident at Sophia

The workers and management of Annirude Ramcharitar Construction Company got what was probably the worse shock of their lives yesterday when one of their colleagues was electrocuted at a worksite at ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

Dead is 59-year-old Elroy Haynes of Eversham Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred around 13:45 hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the machines at the worksite, a crane, came into contact with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) power line and severed it. It then fell on Haynes. The badly burnt man was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital by his colleagues. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, Haynes and other workers were moving construction piles from one location to another.

According to reports, the father of five was employed about two months ago to work as a construction worker on a project which was contracted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for the rehabilitation of a main access bridge in the community.

In an interview, Alicia Haynes, daughter of the dead man, told Kaieteur News that she talked to her father hours before the tragic incident. She said he told her that he would come and visit her and his grandchildren after he was finished working.

“All the time I coming to the hospital, I telling me self don’t let it be daddy, now look what happen, he burn up…black, black.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson visited the scene where she consoled the dead man’s family. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA Lelon Saul has pledged support to the bereaved family.

Expressing condolences, Saul said, “We are saddened by the death of Mr. Haynes, and we would like to offer our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. At this point, the agency is taking steps to have the family and affected colleagues of Mr. Haynes benefit from the services of counsellors during this time of grief.”

According to the CEO, the agency will be launching an internal investigation to see whether any safety standards were breached. The incident, Mr. Saul said, will be reported to the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection.