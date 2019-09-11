Latest update September 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits shoot teen during brazen attack on UG and CPCE students

Sep 11, 2019 News 0

In a brazen attack last night, robbers attacked two students from the University of Guyana and Cyril Potter College of Education, shooting one victim in the thigh and making off with $200 and two cell phones.
Police identified the wounded student as Carlos Rose, 19, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.
The attack occurred at around 20:00 hrs, near Industry, East Coast Demerara.
According to reports, the students were heading home when they were attacked by two men who demanded that they hand over their valuables.
When the students resisted, the robbers shot Carlos Rose in the thigh. They then made off with the students’ mobile phones and a small sum of cash.
The wounded teen was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital at around 21:20 hrs.
No one has been apprehended.

More in this category

Sports

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth memorial softball match

Parasram hits unbeaten century at Shivanandan Madholall’s sixth...

Sep 11, 2019

Led by an unbeaten 117 from Rovindra Parasram, Reliance Hustlers thrashed Reliance Veterans by 105 runs last Sunday in the sixth annual Shivanandan Madholall 15-over memorial softball match which was...
Read More
NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over Tourney Fifteen-team tournament starts Sept 29

NBS launches 8th annual GCA 2nd Division 40-over...

Sep 11, 2019

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th Mapping of routes completed

Demerara Rotary Off-road set for October 5th...

Sep 11, 2019

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on all fronts Junior holds her own in senior Championship

Kirsten Gomes – balanced youth excels on...

Sep 11, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues This weekend’s fixtures released

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 11, 2019

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 3

GSCL Inc clears the air on format of Prime...

Sep 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019