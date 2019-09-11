Bandits shoot teen during brazen attack on UG and CPCE students

In a brazen attack last night, robbers attacked two students from the University of Guyana and Cyril Potter College of Education, shooting one victim in the thigh and making off with $200 and two cell phones.

Police identified the wounded student as Carlos Rose, 19, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

The attack occurred at around 20:00 hrs, near Industry, East Coast Demerara.

According to reports, the students were heading home when they were attacked by two men who demanded that they hand over their valuables.

When the students resisted, the robbers shot Carlos Rose in the thigh. They then made off with the students’ mobile phones and a small sum of cash.

The wounded teen was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital at around 21:20 hrs.

No one has been apprehended.