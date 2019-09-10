Young cop awarded for music accomplishments

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:37 AM
The Guyana Police Force is congratulating Lance Corporal Tavon Cameron on his accomplishment at the Association Board of Royal School of Music (ABRSM).
He gained a distinction in both the practical and theoretical aspect in the Trumpet Grade 3 Course.
On Sunday, at a small ceremony at the National Cultural Centre, the young policeman who had a love for music since his early years was overwhelmed while making his way up the National Cultural Centre stage where he was awarded with a certificate and trophies.
Sep 10, 2019Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL began yesterday at three locations. Patrons are asked to avoid the last minute rush and secure tickets from the...
Sep 10, 2019
Sep 10, 2019
Sep 10, 2019
Sep 10, 2019
Sep 10, 2019
I have one child and if I die today or tomorrow, I left her with a priceless philosophical instruction which I believe... more
It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I have seen quite a few... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]