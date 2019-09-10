Young cop awarded for music accomplishments

The Guyana Police Force is congratulating Lance Corporal Tavon Cameron on his accomplishment at the Association Board of Royal School of Music (ABRSM).

He gained a distinction in both the practical and theoretical aspect in the Trumpet Grade 3 Course.

On Sunday, at a small ceremony at the National Cultural Centre, the young policeman who had a love for music since his early years was overwhelmed while making his way up the National Cultural Centre stage where he was awarded with a certificate and trophies.