Sophia man sets girlfriend afire after row

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A woman is now in a state of critical condition after her boyfriend threw a flammable fluid on her, following a disagreement.
According to information reaching this publication, the victim, Olivia Defreitas, 23, after her boyfriend, Wazim Perreira, 27, were at their112 North Sophia home when a disagreement ensued.
At around 13:00hrs yesterday afternoon, DeFreitas was engulfed in flames after Perreira became angry and threw a mixture of gasoline and kerosene on her.
The victim’s screams brought the neighbours running.
The attacker was apprehended by the neighbours until the police arrived.
DeFreitas was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and is currently being treated for second degree burns to her face, chest, abdomen and back.
Perreira is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
