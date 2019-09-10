Police ranks reportedly fail to intervene as brothers thrash sister inside Police Station

Two brothers will soon be charged and placed before the court after beating their sister in the enquiries office of a West Demerara Police Station, according to police reports. As if the situation was not bad enough, when the 14-year-old son of the victim attempted to rescue her, he too suffered at the hands of the attackers. The youth was reportedly bitten on the upper left arm.

As the news of the attack circulated in the West Demerara District, residents were enraged that the incident occurred inside the Leonora Police Station. It is said that one of the men was armed with a firearm, but police failed to intervene when the beating began.

Yesterday Divisional Commander, Edmond Cooper said the men have since been arrested and will soon be placed before the courts. He was very disappointed with the reports that ranks there failed to intercede when the woman was being beaten, and said the police force will conduct a full investigation and “carry the full steam against irresponsible and unprofessional ranks, if the investigation pinpoints anyone.” There are reports that one of the attackers who seemed to be familiar with police ranks at the station kept ordering a police rank to take away the woman’s American passport during the incident.

The attack reportedly stemmed from a family feud.

At least this is what US based Melinda Anderson, the victim, shared when she visited this publication shortly after the assault with her son, Tyrese Thompson. The youth, at the time, appeared to be in great pain from a very large wound inflicted from the bite he had received. They were in the company of Anderson’s 17-year-old daughter, Sereca Thompson.

The woman said several months ago she had built a small computer research center in the yard of the home occupied by her mother and a smaller brother at Tuschen, West Bank of Demerara. She said she had received permission from her mother to erect the structure, and as such had shipped to Guyana six Apple computers to make the business functional. She said she visited Guyana in April to set up internet for the shop. She said shortly after she travelled back to the US, her younger brother informed her that he needed GYD$1000 to purchase a USB cord for one of the computers to make it internet suave.

The woman said she sent the equivalent of GYD$3000 via Western Union, which caused an eruption in the family since they were of the opinion that she should have sent a much larger sum. She said soon after her youngest brother told her she would have to pay him $42,000 as a monthly lease for the shop she had built in their yard, even though the shop was not yet operational.

The woman said she refused and sent her 17-year-old daughter to Guyana since she was on vacation to manage the shop for a month. She said that her brother handed over the keys to the shop to her daughter but kept a copy so that he could continue to gain access.

She said as a result she instructed her daughter to change the locks, but her brother took a hammer and beat the locks off the structure and placed chains on the door to keep her daughter out.

The woman said when her daughter confronted her grandmother about this development, another brother was summoned. Upon his arrival the brother reportedly chased the young girl up the street with a belt forcing her to seek refuge in a police patrol car that was passing at the time.

Anderson said she arrived in Guyana just last week with intent to remove the computers from the shop, and realized that her younger brother had reportedly changed the password on one of the computers. She said she confronted him on Friday last for the password and an argument ensued during which, she claimed, he cuffed her to the face.

She said that after placing the computers into her car, she drove away but soon after realized that a white CRV was trailing her. Sensing it might have been her older brothers, the woman said she drove to the Leonora Police Station and rushed in with her son and daughter in tow.

It was while in the station the woman recalled that her brothers gave her a sound beating.

Another sister said yesterday that the brothers are bullies and would normally abuse relatives. She recalled that another incident occurred several months ago where they dragged another sister from a vehicle and beat her too.