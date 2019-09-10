Man pities neighbour, accepts $20,000 compensation for chop to neck

Yesterday Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan dismissed a charge of attempted murder against a man who was accused of chopping his neighbour to the neck.

Travis Garrett, a 34-year-old construction worker of Grove Squatting Area East Bank Demerara, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on July 24, 2019 at Grove, East Bank Demerara, he wounded Ramchan Chunnilall with intent to commit murder.

However, as the matter resumed yesterday, the victim indicated to the court that he wishes to not proceed with the matter. He requested that a compensation of $20,000 be made so as to bring the matter to an end.

According to Chunilall, “I would not be proceeding with the matter because his wife is sickly and she has small children to take care of. I would just like you to warn him because he is the breadwinner for his family and he has to take care of his sick wife.”

The matter was then dismissed against the defendant on the grounds of no evidence being offered.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, Garrett and the victim, who are neighbours, were involved in an argument.

Garrett allegedly became annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass which he used to inflict a chop to Chunilall’s neck.

Chunilall was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The matter was then reported and Garrett was arrested and later charged for the offence. (Trishan Craig)