Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dead, wife and child hospitalized after allegedly consuming poisonous substance

Sep 10, 2019 News 0

Shock waves rippled through the community of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara yesterday morning, after a man reportedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. There are reports that the man forced his wife and child to consume the substance before doing so himself.

The now dead, Balkarran Persaud, and Kavita Persaud

Police are investigating the matter.
Dead is Balkarran Persaud, 57, also known as Clement, a taxi driver from the East Coast village, while his estranged wife, Kavita Persaud, 37, is hospitalized with their three-year-old daughter.
The couple, according to family members, had “problems” and lived in separate homes. Their three-year-old daughter, Sarswattie, lived with her father and every morning the child’s mother would go to the residence to prepare her for school.
According to a neighbour who lives oblique to Persaud’s house, the woman arrived at the home around 06:30hrs yesterday and was allowed to enter by the now deceased man.
Neighbours related that between the hours of 08:30 and 09:00, they heard screams for help. This prompted a young man, who resides nearby, to rush over to the house.
That neighbour said that he found the woman in the yard, Persaud lying on the floor of the house and the three-year-old girl in her bed.
The three were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the police were subsequently summoned.
Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC, while the child and her mother are receiving treatment.
Samdai Persaud, the now dead man’s sister, related that the father of three was stressed over issues with his family, and often spoke of committing suicide.

More in this category

Sports

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Sep 10, 2019

Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL began yesterday at three locations. Patrons are asked to avoid the last minute rush and secure tickets from the...
Read More
‘Staying consistent is the key’ – Warriors skipper Malik

‘Staying consistent is the key’ –...

Sep 10, 2019

Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

Limacol football tourney Second round of group...

Sep 10, 2019

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon...

Sep 10, 2019

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY House’ boxing card

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY...

Sep 10, 2019

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team emerges as Zone B leader

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai...

Sep 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2000[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019