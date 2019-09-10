Man dead, wife and child hospitalized after allegedly consuming poisonous substance

Shock waves rippled through the community of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara yesterday morning, after a man reportedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. There are reports that the man forced his wife and child to consume the substance before doing so himself.

Police are investigating the matter.

Dead is Balkarran Persaud, 57, also known as Clement, a taxi driver from the East Coast village, while his estranged wife, Kavita Persaud, 37, is hospitalized with their three-year-old daughter.

The couple, according to family members, had “problems” and lived in separate homes. Their three-year-old daughter, Sarswattie, lived with her father and every morning the child’s mother would go to the residence to prepare her for school.

According to a neighbour who lives oblique to Persaud’s house, the woman arrived at the home around 06:30hrs yesterday and was allowed to enter by the now deceased man.

Neighbours related that between the hours of 08:30 and 09:00, they heard screams for help. This prompted a young man, who resides nearby, to rush over to the house.

That neighbour said that he found the woman in the yard, Persaud lying on the floor of the house and the three-year-old girl in her bed.

The three were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the police were subsequently summoned.

Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC, while the child and her mother are receiving treatment.

Samdai Persaud, the now dead man’s sister, related that the father of three was stressed over issues with his family, and often spoke of committing suicide.