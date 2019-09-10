Male security guard accused of stealing 12 dresses

A security guard attached to KMG security firm, yesterday stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lennon Alexander, a father of two of Lot 317 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him.

Alexander denied the charge which stated that on September 7, 2019, on Regent Street, Georgetown, he stole 12 dresses valued at a total of $60,000, property of Sunil Teotia

According to Alexander’s attorney, a porter who works at the same store admitted to putting the dresses in her client’s bag, she further went on and made a bail application for her client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, citing the fact that he has no previous antecedents and has two children to provide for.

However, police prosecutor Quinn Harris made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness and the penalty the offence attracts. Prosecutor Harris stressed on the fact that the defendant was placed at the store to guard and protect, and prevent larceny.

The court heard that the dresses were found in a bag in the trunk of the defendant’s car. It was also mentioned that when the owner of the store asked to search Alexander’s bag he made no objection and allowed the search. However, when the articles were found he immediately denied having any knowledge about them.

While the investigation into the matter is incomplete, the dresses that are said to be working clothes are currently lodge at the police station.

After listening to the defendant’s attorney and prosecutor Harris, Principal Magistrate McGusty granted the defendant bail in the sum of $40,000, and the matter was adjourned to September 23, 2019. (By Renay Sambach)