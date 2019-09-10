Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:37 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

Sep 10, 2019 Sports 0

The fourth annual Limacol football tournament that is being supported by W.J Enterprise’s Croxley Paper brand resumed on Sunday evening with yet another double header at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground which saw Riddim Squad thumping GT Panthers 5-2 in the opener and Timehri Panthers proved the more lethal of the cats with a comfortable 2-0 win over Camptown in the feature clash.
Wendell Joseph banged home a hat-trick for Riddim Squad with his strikes coming in the 47th, 65th and 68th minutes after Ian Mars had opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the encounter, while James Bowman also etched his name on the score sheet with a 64th minute goal.
Joshua Anthony (6th) and Seon Urquart (52nd) scored for GT Panthers.
Meanwhile, Jarel Walcott (7th) and Tyrone Khan (85th) were the main men for Timehri Panthers 2-0 win over Camptown.
The action continues tonight with second round play from 19:00hrs at the MOE ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Mahaica Determinators play Police B in the first match, while Santos under-20 will play Timehri Panthers at 21:00hrs.
There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.

More in this category

Sports

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Sep 10, 2019

Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL began yesterday at three locations. Patrons are asked to avoid the last minute rush and secure tickets from the...
Read More
‘Staying consistent is the key’ – Warriors skipper Malik

‘Staying consistent is the key’ –...

Sep 10, 2019

Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

Limacol football tourney Second round of group...

Sep 10, 2019

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon...

Sep 10, 2019

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY House’ boxing card

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY...

Sep 10, 2019

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team emerges as Zone B leader

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai...

Sep 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019