Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

The fourth annual Limacol football tournament that is being supported by W.J Enterprise’s Croxley Paper brand resumed on Sunday evening with yet another double header at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground which saw Riddim Squad thumping GT Panthers 5-2 in the opener and Timehri Panthers proved the more lethal of the cats with a comfortable 2-0 win over Camptown in the feature clash.

Wendell Joseph banged home a hat-trick for Riddim Squad with his strikes coming in the 47th, 65th and 68th minutes after Ian Mars had opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the encounter, while James Bowman also etched his name on the score sheet with a 64th minute goal.

Joshua Anthony (6th) and Seon Urquart (52nd) scored for GT Panthers.

Meanwhile, Jarel Walcott (7th) and Tyrone Khan (85th) were the main men for Timehri Panthers 2-0 win over Camptown.

The action continues tonight with second round play from 19:00hrs at the MOE ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Mahaica Determinators play Police B in the first match, while Santos under-20 will play Timehri Panthers at 21:00hrs.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.