Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced that Shadab Khan, the Pakistan international leg-spinner, will only be available for the first three games of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season due to domestic commitments. He will be replaced by South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.
Tahir played for the Amazon Warriors in 2018 where he claimed 16 wickets at 17.75 as the team made it to the final where they were beaten by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Tahir was part of the South African squad at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where he claimed 11 wickets in his nine matches in the tournament.
The Amazon Warriors have also announced a replacement for USA player Saurabh Netravalkar who will be unavailable due to international commitments. Netravalkar was drafted as the Amazon Warriors ICC Americas player, but draft rules allow for him to be replaced by a Caribbean or overseas player.
Netravalkar will be replaced by Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad who played for the St Lucia franchise in the 2018 Hero CPL. Qais has 35 wickets in T20 cricket at the very impressive average of 18 from his 27 matches in the format.

 

New 2019