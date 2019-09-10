“He got me vex so I pelt he in he face” – says man charged for wounding friend

A 35-year-old man was yesterday hauled before a city magistrate and made to answer two charges after a fight he was involved in. Leon Murray was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The first charge alleged that on September 5, 2019 at Georgetown, the defendant inflicted grievous bodily harm on Shawn Solomon. He admitted to this charge. Murray denied the final charge which read that on the same day and at the same location he maliciously damaged one spectacles valued $30,000 property of the said victim.

When given a chance to address the court Murray said, “I am a straight up person and me and this man was good friends.”

“I admit to pelting he after he make a knife cut me and plus he pelt me with a wood. So all ‘duh’ get me vex and I pelt he in he face with a brick. But I don’t know when he glasses break.”

However, the victim told the court that Murray and himself shared a four year relationship and for the past two years the defendant always stirred up problems. As a result of this their relationship ended.

Solomon also added that Murray was previously charged and sentenced to one year in prison for an offence.

Facts of the charge presented by Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris stated that on the day in question, about 10:30hrs the victim went home from work. It is alleged that they got into an argument and the defendant armed himself with a brick which he used to pelt Solomon to the face causing injuries.

As a result Solomon is now nursing a fractured nose. The matter was reported and Murray was arrested. Under caution by the police, the defendant reportedly admitted to injuring his ex lover.

The matter was adjourned until today where the parties will make a decision of compensation. The victim has requested $60,000 to settle the matter. (By Trishan Craig)