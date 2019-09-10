Grove man dies days after plunge at highway creek

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A long-serving staffer of Sterling Products Limited has died days after a shocking incident at a prominent highway creek.
Theodore Perreira, known more popularly as ‘Theo’, was laid to rest on Sunday.
According to colleagues, the 48-year-old man was with other staffers and relatives during a fun-day hosted by his workplace at the creek.
This was three Saturdays ago.
Sometime during the outing, there were shouts and Perreira was seen lying on the sand after being pulled from the water.
From indications, he had plunged into the water and landed badly.
He would have been in the water for a while as persons on scene reportedly administered CPR.
He was rushed to the hospital and was supposed to have been flown out.
According to colleagues, it appeared that Perreira hit himself after he plunged as he suffered severe damage to his back.
He died late last week.
The father of two was said to be a driver who played a critical role in Sterling’s logistical operations.
