Driving classes underway for cops involved in crashes

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) launched a ‘Remedial Driving Programme’ for ranks who were involved in accidents for the first half of 2019.

According to Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles, this initiative is a new one and was implemented as a way to curb the numerous reports of police officers being involved in road accidents.

This has been giving the force a bad reputation.

The driving programme will be carried out at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary, under the guidance of the Traffic Chief and is scheduled to last for a period of two weeks.

It will seek to retrain 30 drivers in the police force.

During the programme, the ranks will be required to go through the practical and theoretical aspects of driving.

The drivers will be covering topics including defensive driving, principles of steering and cornering and how to use traffic signs.

Isles also stated that the programme will help the force drivers to always remember: “That policemen are here to serve and protect and are supposed to be setting an example for other road users to follow.”

The Traffic Chief also explained that after the driving programme a monitoring system will be put in place to evaluate the ranks so if they are involved in any other road accident and found to be at fault, their force permit to drive will be permanently revoked.