Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY House’ boxing card

Boxing returns to Guyana as Nexgen Global Marketing, Caribbean Knockouts and HJ Entertainment have teamed up to promote an anticipated and unique International boxing card. Scheduled to be hosted at Durban Park on the 28th of this month, the Pro-Am card dubbed “Not in MY House” will feature some of the best local boxers competing against fighters from the USA, Colombia and Trinidad & Tobago (T&T).

The main event of the night will see Guyana’s star fighter Dexter Marques vs. Jose Antonio Jimenez from Colombia in 10 rounds of flyweight action and winning will be everything for the Guyanese since victory against the Colombian that has 21 wins under his belt will give Marques a shot at a major fight.

Yesterday at Abdool & Abdool’s Insurance Brokers on Avenue of the Republic, the contract signing for the event was conducted with most of the local fighters that will be on show on the 28th present.

The event is the first of its kind in Guyana as entry to the stands is by complimentary admission only and to top the night off, fabulous entertainment is promised to be provided by HJ Entertainment.

Vice-President of the Nexgen Global Marketing (one of the organisers), Aleem Hussain, noted that with just 18 days remaining, he is very excited at what is in store for the local boxing fans. Over 56 rounds of action are scheduled with four amateur fights set to complement the six Professional bouts.

The amateur bouts have not been released as yet but the professional fights are as follows:

Fight 1: (Catchweight – 6 rounds) Romeo Norville versus Edmond DeClou

Fight 2: (Junior Welterweight – 4 rounds) Joel Williamson versus Keeve Allicock

Fight 3: (Middleweight – 4 rounds) Patrick Boston versus Bryan Cuvero (USA)

Fight 4: (Welterweight – 4 rounds) Anson Green versus Raymond Willburg (USA)

Fight 5: Light Heavyweight – 6 rounds) James Moore versus James Walcott

Fight Six: (Flyweight – 10 rounds) Dexter Marques versus Jose Antonio Jimenez (Colombia)