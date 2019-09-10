BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team emerges as Zone B leader

– Khemraj Tika takes 7 for 4 in brilliant spell of fast bowling

A brilliant spell of fast bowling by twelve years old Khemraj Tika spearheaded the strong Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team to first innings point against archrivals Albion Community Centre as the Berbice Cricket Board/Trophy Stall Under-13 Championship continued in the Ancient County. Bowling with a fair amount of pace and great control, Tika led his team to the top of the points table for Zone B, while Albion also advanced to the semifinals after they had earlier in the week got past Port Mourant on first innings.

Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 won the toss in sweltering heat and was given a solid opening partnership of 30 by openers Tyrell Hutson 21 and Tyrese Smartt 16. Khemraj Tika 17 and Zaker Mohamed 12 both supported well as Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy were bowled out for 95. Afraz Budhoo 4 for 10 and Retesh Nathor 3 for 24 were the main wicket takers of Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, who in reply was bowled out for a meagre 24 from fifteen overs as all rounder Khemraj Tika returned with the ball to claim seven wickets for three runs with a hostile spell of fast bowling. Afraz Budhoo topscored with 8 as none of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club batters reached double figures. Off spinner Deeraj Ramjit supported Tika with two wickets for five runs.

With an overall first innings lead of seventy one crucial runs, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy reached 34 for 5 in their second innings. Tyrell Hutson scored 13, while Tika continued to impress by ending on 10 not out. Afraz Budhoo 2 for 14 and Devin Lallbehari 3 for 6 were very impressive with the ball for Albion Community Centre Cricket Club. Set the impossible task of scoring 106 to win in fifty minutes, the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club Under-13 Team ended on 9 for 2 from ten overs. Medium pacer Tyrese Smartt bowled Shazad Ali for 01 and Devin Lalbehari 00 to end with 2 wickets for five runs from five overs. Dion Seetal 01 and skipper Afraz Budhoo 03 were the not out batsmen when the game ended.

Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy would clash with the runner up of Zone B at the Area ‘H’ Ground while Albion Community Centre Cricket Club would travel to the winner of Zone A for the two semifinals.