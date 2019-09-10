BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs cricket bowls off on Saturday 14th September

The Berbice Cricket Board First Division Season for 2019 would start on 14th September, with the hosting of the Stag Beer 50-Overs Round Robin Tournament. The Tournament was originally slated to start in May, 2019, but was postponed due to the recent lengthy rainy season which left most of the grounds in an unplayable state.

The Eleven teams in the county have been divided into three Zones. West Berbice, Blairmont Community Centre and Tucber Park are in Zone A. Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour, Rose Hall Canje, Young Warriors and Police Sports Club are in Zone B. Zone C would consist of Albion Community Centre, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon.

The top two teams from each Zone would advance to the Playoffs, where they would be involved in a Knockout phase to reach the finals. Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster stated that the 2019 First Division Season is expected to consist of 50-Overs, 40-Overs, 20/20 and the historic Two Days Tournament. Albion and archrivals Rose Hall Town would start as Pre-Tournament favourites but still challenges are expected from Tucber Park, Blairmont Community Centre and Young Warriors.

Among the players expected to participate in the Tournament are Romario shepherd, Devendra Bishoo, Clinton Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Foo, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Garfield Benjamin, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Algoo, Demetri Cameron, Rishi Persaud, Javed Karim and Kevin Sinclair.

Teams are reminded that walkovers shall be granted half hour after the scheduled start of play, while Captains would forfeit their rights to the toss, if they are not present by 09.15 hours at the venue, to allow for a prompt 09.30 start. Teams are also required to be properly attired and the host teams are to provide snacks and refreshments to both teams and the Umpires. Only Berbicians are allowed to play.

The fixtures for the Opening Rounds are:

Zone ‘A’:

1) Blairmont Com Centre Cricket Club vs West Berbice Cricket Club @ Bush Lot

2) Tucber Park Cricket Club BYE

Zone ‘B’:

1) RHT Thunderbolt Flour Cricket Club vs Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club @ Canje

2) Young Warriors Cricket Club vs Police Sports Club @ Cumberland

Zone ‘C’:

1) Albion Com Centre Cricket Club vs Port Mourant Cricket Club @ Albion

2) Skeldon Titans Cricket Club vs Upper Corentyne Cricket Club @ Upper Corentyne