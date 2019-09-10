Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:37 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB 80th Anniversary Celebration Twelve youths to benefit from Minister Ramjattan’s donation to Berbice Cricket Board

Sep 10, 2019 Sports 0

Twelve outstanding Under-13 Cricketers drawn from across Berbice would benefit from a donation of cricket gears as the Berbice Cricket Board

Vice President Khemraj Ramjattan hands over cricket gears to BCB President Hilbert Foster as Malcolm Peters looks on.

continued its celebration of its 80th Anniversary. President Hilbert Foster and former President Malcolm Peters on Thursday last visited the Office of the Vice President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan who handed over $250,000 worth of cricket gears to Guyana’s most vibrant Cricket Organisation. The donation included bats, batting pads, helmets, wicketkeeping pads, stumps and wicketkeeping gloves.
Foster, who is spearheading the month long celebration expressed the Berbice Cricket Board’s gratitude to Minister Ramjattan and praised the Minister for remembering his home county of Berbice. The BCB President stated that the celebration is being done in four ways “Honouring of Heroes, Investing in Promising Players, Educational events and Upgrading of the BCB Office/Operations”. Foster stated that the twelve cricketers would each receive a piece of cricket gear, while two Clubs in the Upper Corentyne area would each get a complete set of stumps.
The Players would be drawn from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Rose Hall Canje, Albion Community Centre, Blairmont Community Centre, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice. The Berbice Cricket Board in the last nineteen months has assisted dozens of young cricketers with over $2M worth of bicycles, educational materials, school bags, cricket bats, batting pads, batting gloves, helmets, bowling boots and wicket keeping equipment. The Berbice Cricket Board boss also stated that the Berbice Cricket Board would also shortly assist another fifteen Under-15 players with their own batting pads or gloves.
The Berbice Cricket Board Office is also undergoing a major upgrade as the Board seeks to improve its services to the general public. Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu stated that among the programmes for the 80th Anniversary are “Tribute to Heroes, Unveiling of Berbice Greatest Players, 80th Anniversary Book, Youth Information Booklet, Educational Competitions in Schools, Distribution of School bags, Induction into Hall of Fame for Cricketers and Administrators, Newspapers pull out, Religious Service, Feeding the Inmates of Senior Citizens and Pensioners Breakfast Programmes at the Rose Hall Town Post Office”.

More in this category

Sports

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Tickets for final 2 GAW home games on sale

Sep 10, 2019

Ticket Sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors final two home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL began yesterday at three locations. Patrons are asked to avoid the last minute rush and secure tickets from the...
Read More
‘Staying consistent is the key’ – Warriors skipper Malik

‘Staying consistent is the key’ –...

Sep 10, 2019

Limacol football tourney Second round of group matches begins tonight

Limacol football tourney Second round of group...

Sep 10, 2019

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir and Qais Ahmad to join Guyana Amazon...

Sep 10, 2019

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY House’ boxing card

Contract signing completed for ‘Not in MY...

Sep 10, 2019

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 Team emerges as Zone B leader

BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament RHT Poonai...

Sep 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019