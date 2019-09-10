BCB 80th Anniversary Celebration Twelve youths to benefit from Minister Ramjattan’s donation to Berbice Cricket Board

Twelve outstanding Under-13 Cricketers drawn from across Berbice would benefit from a donation of cricket gears as the Berbice Cricket Board

continued its celebration of its 80th Anniversary. President Hilbert Foster and former President Malcolm Peters on Thursday last visited the Office of the Vice President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan who handed over $250,000 worth of cricket gears to Guyana’s most vibrant Cricket Organisation. The donation included bats, batting pads, helmets, wicketkeeping pads, stumps and wicketkeeping gloves.

Foster, who is spearheading the month long celebration expressed the Berbice Cricket Board’s gratitude to Minister Ramjattan and praised the Minister for remembering his home county of Berbice. The BCB President stated that the celebration is being done in four ways “Honouring of Heroes, Investing in Promising Players, Educational events and Upgrading of the BCB Office/Operations”. Foster stated that the twelve cricketers would each receive a piece of cricket gear, while two Clubs in the Upper Corentyne area would each get a complete set of stumps.

The Players would be drawn from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Rose Hall Canje, Albion Community Centre, Blairmont Community Centre, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice. The Berbice Cricket Board in the last nineteen months has assisted dozens of young cricketers with over $2M worth of bicycles, educational materials, school bags, cricket bats, batting pads, batting gloves, helmets, bowling boots and wicket keeping equipment. The Berbice Cricket Board boss also stated that the Berbice Cricket Board would also shortly assist another fifteen Under-15 players with their own batting pads or gloves.

The Berbice Cricket Board Office is also undergoing a major upgrade as the Board seeks to improve its services to the general public. Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu stated that among the programmes for the 80th Anniversary are “Tribute to Heroes, Unveiling of Berbice Greatest Players, 80th Anniversary Book, Youth Information Booklet, Educational Competitions in Schools, Distribution of School bags, Induction into Hall of Fame for Cricketers and Administrators, Newspapers pull out, Religious Service, Feeding the Inmates of Senior Citizens and Pensioners Breakfast Programmes at the Rose Hall Town Post Office”.