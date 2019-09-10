Allicock off to World Boxing Championship in Russia

Latest update September 10th, 2019 12:37 AM
Guyana and Caribbean Bantamweight champion ‘Lightning’ Keevin Allicock is currently in Yekaterinburg, Russia to participate in his first World
Boxing Championship. Allicock departed Guyana on Saturday and has moved up to the featherweight division as the bantamweight category has been left out of the World Championships. He will have his first bout tomorrow (Wednesday) against Finland’s Arsian Khataev. Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President, Steve Ninvalle said that his association worked tirelessly in order to get the talented boxer to the championships.
“The World Championship is only second to the Olympics and it is my commitment to keep exposing not only Mr. Allicock but all of our boxers to the highest level of training and competition,” Ninvalle shared via social media with the press.
Guyana’s last appeared at the World Championship in 2013 in Kazakhstan with Dennis Thomas and Imran Khan participating and Allicock’s trip to the Russia this year has cost in excess of $1.3m.
Guyana first ever International Technical Officer, Elton Chase, is also at the World Championship.
