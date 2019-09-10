7-year-old girl succumbs to severe burns

Shaniya Persaud, 7, on Sunday evening lost her long and hard battle for life at the Shriner’s Hospital in Texas, United States of America. The child had suffered 90 percent burns across her body.

The Rotary Club of Georgetown in a release stated, “She fought very hard, she survived for much longer than expected. But her internal and external injuries were too extreme to heal. Her bravery is inspiring to us all.”

On Saturday, the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) Organization reported that the seven- year-old lost one of her legs, a few of her fingers and a section of her ear was amputated.

SHEA stated, “Shaniya has been fighting an uphill battle and despite her doctor’s incredible efforts to treat her extensive injuries, her wounds are not healing.”

On August 5 last, Shaniya received second and third degree burns about her body when her family’s North Mon Repos home became engulfed in flames. The seven year- old girl, by some miracle, survived walking out of the house through the scorching flames. Neighbours rushed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC).

Owing to the fact that doctors at that institution were unable to treat the severity of Shaniya burns, she was rushed to the US on August 10 through the collaborative efforts of SHEA and the Rotary Club of Demerara. “May her soul rest in Peace,” the organizations said in a joint statement following her demise.