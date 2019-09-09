Welcome to the enchanted Cinderella county!

Pomeroon-Supenaam, also known as the Cinderella county, borders the Atlantic Ocean on the north, the East with Essequibo Island-West Demerara, the South with Cuyuni-Mazaruni and on the west with the Barima-Waini.

The total land area is approximately 6.200 sq. km and the main sources of income are rice cultivation, farming and tourism. No visitor can miss the rolling expanse of rice fields along the coast.

Essequibo is a place of friendly folks and bustling market days. Anna Regina is the main town and most of the administrative offices are found there. Four main villages – Charity, Anna Regina, Suddie and Supenaam all have busy market days on Monday, Friday, Sunday and Wednesday and Saturday respectively. Throughout the coast, you can sate your appetite for fresh fruits like mangoes, pineapples, cherries and coconut water, all sold at small kiosks on the roadway.

Getting to Pomeroon-Supenaam

Your journey to the Cinderella county by the ferry service from Parika is just one and a half hours of tranquility. On the way to Supenaam, you can view Leguan, Wakenaam, Hogg and Troolie Islands or if you have a need for speed, you can choose the speed boat service that departs Parika arriving at Supenaam in about thirty minutes. For an even shorter journey, you can visit Essequibo by air from Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle to Hampton Court or Mainstay Airstrip, Essequibo Coast in just 20-25 minutes.

The Hot Spots

The Tri-Lake Experience is one you will never forget. Driving from Supenaam or wherever you are stationed, 10 minutes from the public road will take you to Capoey landing, where you embark on a wooden boat. Make sure you have your camera all set to capture the magical scenery of this lake. After a fifteen-minute boat ride to Capoey Mission, you will be welcomed by the friendly villagers there. Venturing farther into the village, you see Capoey Nursery School on the right and on the left, the primary school with their ball field behind. For the souvenir-minded, the village craft shop is open to visitors, before you begin your drive or hike through the trail to Tapakuma Lake – forty minutes driving or one and a half hours hiking. After that journey, your spirit may urge you to take a rest under the shed of the coconut and mango trees.

How many of you have taken a speedboat ride up the Pomeroon River? On both sides of the river, residents wave to you as your boat whizzes by. On your next journey, make sure you stop at one or two of the major coconut farms, where a drink of coconut water is standard welcome. Some of the big names in coconut on the Pomeroon are Henvil Farms, Rooster and Alfonso. If your aim is to de-stress in a resort environment, your pick should be Adel’s Resort where nature, in the tastiest form, comes to your table.

Special experiences

In this village, you can witness the making of cassava bread, and if luck strikes, you may even see some wildlife. Our last stop is Mainstay Lake, just fifteen minutes’ drive from Tapakuma. Mainstay village is one of the most visited by local and international tourists because of its Resort nearby. There you can visit the local winery, bird watch, fish or swim.

Then there is the enchanting Pomeroon. For adventure, take a boat at Charity and travel to Kabakaburi where you can find toys and chair sets made out of bamboo. Another village is Akawini where a lot of farming is done, and charcoal is made. A stop at Wakapoa is a must where there is also much farming, and you can purchase craft and cassareep if you wish.

Perseverance Beach, located along the coastline, which stretches from Golden Fleece Village in the South to Cullen Village in the north, is visited mainly by persons who are lovers of activities such as cricket and football. The beach is also the location, on Easter Monday, where thousands gather for picnics and kite flying.

Major events planned for 2020

This is a special year in the Cinderella county with events planned especially for visitors. These include Heritage Exhibition, which will showcase the way of life of the Indigenous inhabitants of Pomeroon-Supenaam, from craft, food and beverages, to clothing, music and dance.

There will be a Cinderella Masquerade Night, bringing to life the masquerade tradition in costumes instruments and dance, and a proposed Lake Capoey Regatta. Other highlights include, boat races (15hp to 200hp), canoe races, swimming contests, aquatic volleyball, a moonlight cruise on the Pomeroon River, and Participation in the 50th Republic Jubilee Celebrations.

Team Extreme

The Region 2 Tourism Association comprises 15 members and a Tourism Working Committee formed by ten members named Team Extreme. These two bodies come together to help beautify and attract visitors to the region. The Region Two Tourism Association, along with Team Extreme, organises clean up campaigns in the various villages on the coast. Currently, the R2TA is working on different tour packages, to create excitement for visitors to the region of rolling greenery and hospitable people.