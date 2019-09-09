Soulja Bai got to get a meter in State House

People believe dat any oil company can rob Guyana. Some of dem believe dat Guyana got to put somebody pon de big oil tanker dat does collect de fuel and watch how much fuel de company pumping.

Dem believe dat if de company pump up 50,000 barrels, dem can report 5,000 and give de royalty fuh de five thousand.

Well dem boys know dat Guyana can know all dat going on. But to do dat, it got to spend a lot of money and to get money, it got to tap into de oil company.

Saudi Arabia is de world’s largest oil producer. It got more oil than nuff country combined. But it got a command centre dat measures every drop of oil dat is pumped up by de oil company dat wukking in any of de oilfields.

Imagine dem got people who sitting down in some office somewhere and measuring every barrel of oil dat getting pumped.

Guyana got a system like dat but only fuh de things dat poor people using. De telephone company can measure every penny spent on a phone call. Dem boys know because when dem put a certain sum of money in dem phone and dem mek calls, de telephone company does tell dem dat dem barely got a minute left.

De electricity company now doing de same thing. De company call it smart meter. It use to have people walking around reading de meter. Some people use to loose dem dogs, suh de company got to estimate.

Dem boys remember a time when some people in Buxton refuse to pay light bill. De electricity company send a disconnection crew. De men tek out a ladder and climb up de pole. If he didn’t promise to lef de wire, he woulda still be on top of dat pole to dis day.

Now de company does sit down in de office and see how much power people using. Dem boys want Soulja Bai to put in a meter to measure de oil. Dem don’t care if he got to beg, borrow or steal. He gon mek back de money. And he can put de meter in State House.

Talk half and get a high-tech meter fuh measure de oil.