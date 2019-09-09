Mr. Retemyer please answer the following questions

Dear Editor,

I am happy that Aubrey Heath-Retemyer has broken his silence and confirmed that indeed a clandestine meeting was held in a backroom at the Critchlow Labour College on the evening of August 29, 2019, among now illegal Citizenship Minister, Winston Felix, himself and a group of about 60 foreigners from the African Continent and Haiti.

It is a crying shame that it took Mr. Heath-Retemyer more than a week to concoct such mendacious response to this exposé.

Nonetheless, I would like Mr. Heath-Retemyer and his buddy to now answer the following questions:

1. What were you doing at an immigration-related meeting?

2. What state assets were you there to recover?

3. Is there some self-interest here Mr. Retemyer?

4. Why was there no public notice inviting ALL Foreigners who applied for citizenship, but instead an invite via a WhatsApp group?

5. Why other nationals who applied for citizenship were not invited to the meeting?

6. Why participants of that meeting were asked to lodge their mobile phones after going through a security pat-down?

I therefore say without any fear of contradiction, the news report to which Mr. Heath-Retemyer referred, was a true and accurate account of what was discussed at that meeting.

I would also be grateful if Mr. Felix can now tell the Guyanese people his version of the story behind the late night gathering. It would be interesting to see if the caretaker Minister will parrot the same untruths told by his sidekick Mr. Retemyer or he will produce his own concoction.

The Guyanese people, I am certain, are looking for answers.

Yours in service,

Eddy Layne

Editor-in-Chief

MTV NEWS UPDATE