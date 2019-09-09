Local agro-processers can benefit from India/Guyana relations – New India High Commissioner

Guyana can benefit from India‘s expertise in the area of agro—processing, says newly accredited High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J Srinivasa.

The High Commissioner told Kaieteur News in a recent interview, that local agro – processors are among those who stand to benefit as the two countries seek to expand their bilateral relations.

“We believe that synergies exist in various fields, especially agro- processing, which is very important for both countries,” Srinivasa said as he underlined his country’s rapid growth in processing of agricultural products due to advanced technology.

“So I think these are areas, which the two countries can collaborate…”

Dr. Srinivasa also said that Guyanese can also benefit from India’s technology in the production of oil. “Guyana is on the cusp on oil production, so the two countries will also be working closely as it relates to oil and gas. As you know, India has oil reserves, as well.”

At present, Dr. Srinivasa said that India is working on various technologies to improve its production and exploration capacities. He stressed however, “apart from that, I believe the main collaboration can come through skills development and education.”

“In that aspect, we have been providing scholarships for Guyanese to study short term courses in the field of information technology, geology and mining…We have courses for all of those subjects.”

In addition, the High Commissioner noted that the India has been offering full scholarships to nine Guyanese every year.

“This is something which we want to ramp up,” he added. Srinivasa said too that Guyanese scientists and engineers can also benefit from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) capacity building programmes.

The nano- satellite development programme is open to participants from developing countries.

“So, Guyanese are most welcome,” he said.

In addition, Dr. Srinivasa said that the India is looking to extend its cultural relations with Guyana.

“We would like to see an interchange of cultural troops from Guyana and India, and India to Guyana,” Srinivasa said.

Dr. Srinivasa was officially welcomed as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India last month. He is a medical doctor with seventeen years of experience in India’s Foreign Service.

The diplomat speaks several languages and has served his country in Spain, Peru, San Franciso USA and Johannesburg, South Africa before his deployment to Guyana.

This is first attachment to the Caribbean Region.