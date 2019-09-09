Hero CPL T20…Hemraj, Pooran, Shepherd dent B’dos Pride as Warriors end home games with 3 wins

By Sean Devers

In a game which began in bright sunshine and climaxed under a clear night sky, the Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their dominance at Providence with a 47 run win against Barbados Pride yesterday in their third match in the seventh edition of the Hero CPL.

Asked to bat on slow track and fast outfield and another massive crowd watched as 26-year-old Chanderpaul Hemraj registered his first CPL fifty before Sherfane Rutherford and Nicolas Pooran produced a brutal exhibitionof six-hitting in a murderous unfinished 72-run fifth wicket stand in the last four overs as the Warriors reached 180-4.

Roshan Primus removed Shimron Hetmyer and Skipper Shoib Malik but his four overs leaked plenty of runs.

Romario Shepherd for the third night in a row, was the Warriors best pacer taking 4-13 and was on a hat-trick, while Shadab Khan was a bit expensive with 2-39 as Barbados Pride were all out 133 despite a 25-ball 40 from Ashly Nurse but only Jean Duminy (20) and Leniko Boucher (16) offered resistance.

Although they were never far away from the required run-rate Tridents kept losing wickets.

When the contest commenced at 17:00 hrs, Hemraj got going with two boundaries in the first over as Josh Lalor bowled short.

Brandon King (1) tried to hook a bouncer from Skipper Jason Holder and got a top edge for the Keeper to come forward to take the catch at 8-1 in the second over.

Hemraj dumped Holder for a couple of sixes in an over which cost 13 and the fans in the stands were on their feet.

When leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhance was introduced his googlie was smashed past extra cover for four by the left-handed Hemraj, while Hetmyer pulled Nurse for six in an over which cost 11 runs.

But when on nine, Hetmyer (9) tried to go over mid-off to Primus and the ball flew to backward point for the substitute Hayden Walsh Jr, who lives in Antigua but plays for the USA, dived full length to his left to take a blinder at 43-2.

Skipper Shoib Malik (4) tried to run one from Primus to third man and was caught behind at 63-3 in the 10th over.

Hemraj was joined by Pooran and Hemraj hit a full toss from Primus to cover where Nurse put the catch down.

Hemraj clobbered Nurse for six to reach his first CPL fifty from 45 balls before Pooran slashed Raymon Reifer to the third man boundary.

Nurse was hit like a bullet back past him by Pooran for four, while Hemraj joined in the party with a delightful cut as Nurse struggled with his lengths.

Hemraj was then well taken by Nurse running back from point just after the 100 was posted in the 16th over with his demise the Warriors needed someone to put their foot on the gas.

The 20-year-old Rutherford deposited Lalor into the practice nets behind the player’s pavilion before pulling Holder for consecutive sixes.

Rutherford showed that he is not only about brute power when he executed an imperious cover driven boundary when Primus overpitched.

Pooran flicked Primus for a boundary before lifting him 10 rows back into the stands to bring-up the 50 stand from 24 balls and celebrated with an even bigger six in an expensive Primus over.

It was carnage at Providence towards the back-end of the Warriors’ innings as Pooran blasted Reifer for three sixes as 72 runs were scored in the last four overs and 45 in the last two and how the flag-waving crowd loved it.

Set 181 to win, Hemraj, bowling left-arm spin, bowled Alex Hales first ball with one that skidded through as he and crowd favourite off-spinner Chris Green shared the new ball.

Rasheed Khan’s first over cost 15 runs but he came back to take two quick wickets to move seven from three matches and at the end of the power play the Tridents were 44-3.

Johnathon Carter was bowled by Malik’s first ball and when Holder was run out for four it was 53-5 and it was left to Nurse’s big hitting but in the end it was too little too late.

The Warriors have now won 18 games of the 26 in CPL cricket they have played at Providence.

Shadab Khan will leave today for International duties for Pakistan and he will be replaced by Imran Tahir.

The Warriors join TKR with six points from three wins but take pole position due to a superior net run rate and their next game is on September 14 against the Patriots in St Kitts.