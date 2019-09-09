GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall 1st Div cricket…Johnson’s ‘double’ & Ali-Mohamed’s 5-13 set up GCC’s win

In steaming heat at Bourda yesterday host GCC made light work of UG by winning by an innings & 253 runs four minutes after Tea in the only round of the GCA’sGISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall two-day First Division Cricket tournament.

Replying to UG’s disappointing 47, they began the last day on their overnight score of 357-8 with Skipper Leon Johnson on 153 and Darious Andries yet to score.

After seven overs and 24 minutes of play, Johnson raised his bat to celebrate his maiden first division double century and declared GCC’s innings closed at 405-8.

Johnson, who in 2005 in St Vincent, became the only Guyanese to register a Regional U-19 double century, hammered 12 fours and nine sixes in his even double century.

Andries (3) was the silent partner to the Johnson dominated 86-run ninth wicket stand as spinner Omesh Danram captured 4-106 from 18 overs, while Dwain Dodson had 2-74 from 17 overs.

Set a challenging 348 runs to avoid an innings defeat, UG had slightly improved grades but still failed as were bowled out for 104 four minutes after Tea as immensely talented but temperamental Renaldo Ali-Mohamed polished off the tail with two wickets in the first over after the break to finish with 5-13 and match figures of 8-20, while Stephan Wilson supported with two wickets.

Danram, who had a reasonable outing, top scored with 29 with two fours and a six and shared in a 36-run third wicket partnership with Linden Austin who was run out for 20 at 57-3.

The pair had joined forces at 21-2 when Godfrey Thakurdin (11) departed but after the third wicket stand was broken only Melroy Stephon (16) and Lloyd George (11*) got into double figures.

The action is scheduled to continue this weekend. (Sean Devers)